'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Anthony Cincotta, who starred in Married at First Sight Australia Season 9, and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. After splitting up with Selin Mengu at the end of his season, he began dating a co-worker named Kate. They announced the addition to their family on Christmas Day.

Cincotta and Kate held up small shirts with the number 23 on the back, while Cincotta's daughter Gabriella held up the sonogram images. The couple found out they were expecting after coming home from a vacation in Italy, Cincotta wrote. He added that they were "certainly" not planning on having a baby yet.

"Gotta say this year has been a whirlwind but we keep falling more in love and now our little family is getting bigger," Cincotta wrote. "Gabby is going to be an amazing big sister and Kate is going to be a wonderful mum, this little boy will be spoilt, can't wait to meet you, mate... Oh yeah, I got to pick the footy team."

Cincotta's friends and fans celebrated the happy news on Instagram. "Congratulations you deserve all the happiness in the world," one person wrote. "Congratulations to you all. This is the best news I have heard in a very long time," another commented.

Cincotta, 38, is a sales manager and pro wrestler from Melbourne who was paired with Mengu on Married at First Sight Australia Season 9, which aired between January and April 2022 on Nine Network. Six months after the two called off the relationship in real life, Cincotta told The Daily Mail Australia that he found love with Kate. They reconnected after he moved back to Melbourne when Married at First Sight finished filming.

"He was in a bit of a bad way and they found each other after filming the show." the couple told The Daily Mail in April. "Kate and his nine-year-old daughter Gabriella are besties and he's been moved into the third wheel position."

On the show, Cincotta said he just was not feeling a connection with Mengu. "I need that spark in my life, I need that flare, I need that excitement. I need to be able to connect with somebody and I'm just not feeling that," Cincotta said. Mengu agreed, telling relationship experts, "We stayed on to try and see what this was, but I feel I wouldn't keep going for something I don't feel a spark for, so I'm done."