'Married at First Sight': Austin Throws Jess a Surprise Makeshift Graduation After Coronavirus Canceled Her Ceremony in Exclusive Clip

Married at First Sight's Jessica Studer might not have been able to celebrate earning her Master’s in Nursing Administration with her fellow classmates due to the coronavirus, but husband Austin Hurd made sure she had a graduation ceremony for the books right there in their home. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, Austin did his best to celebrate his wife's achievement even amid the pandemic.

"Not only has Jess been working hard on the front lines on a COVID unit, she's been working hard towards her Master's," Austin tells the camera. "Obviously, the graduation has been canceled, so I've been trying to plan a little gradation for her."

When Jess comes home from work, she's shocked to see all the banners and decorations her husband hung up around their apartment, complete with podium and chairs for the audience — which consists of their dog Rex. Jess is clearly shocked and delighted, putting on her blue cap and gown to attend her ceremony, much to her husband's cheers.

"Congrats on your graduation," Austin says from the podium. "I don't know what I'm supposed say commencement speech. Congrats, and good luck out there. Make 2020 the best year yet. Or wait. I think it's the worst year yet. Is that a good one?"

As Jess shouts from the audience, "This commencement speech sucks!" Austin replies, "Oh, well. But no, congrats, Jess on your graduation. I'm very proud of you, especially during these hard times." He turns to the dog and jokes, "And Rex, you passed with Cs. Cs gets degrees."

Other couples featured on Couples' Cam are Season 1's Doug and Jamie, Season 5's Ashley and Anthony, Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte, Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ and Keith and Kristine, and Season 9's Beth and Jamie and Deonna and Greg. "Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended," said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI in a statement. She added that while the network might have had to "pivot" due to the coronavirus, they hoped people would be "thrilled" at the new series.

For more of Jess and Austin's journey amid quarantine, as well as your other favorite Married at First Sight couples — Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight stars from PopCulture, click here.