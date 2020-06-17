'Married at First Sight' Star AJ Throws a Surprise Quarantine Staycation for Stephanie in Exclusive 'Couples' Cam' Clip

✖

Married at First Sight's AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen are making the most of their life in quarantine! In a PopCulture sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the self-shot Couples' Cam spinoff, AJ surprises his wife with a little tropical staycation, turning their home office into a beachy resort complete with baby pool and snorkels.

Telling his wife to come into the office for a surprise, Stephanie is speechless when she sees the inflatable pool, fancy cocktails and tropical decorations surrounding her swimsuit-clad husband. "We're taking a little vacation. So come in and I'll explain it to you," he tells her.

"So am I supposed to like, change and put a bathing suit on?" she asks AJ, to which he responds, "Yeah, go pack a bag and we're stayin' overnight!" He jokes with his laughing wife, "Maybe we should make a little umbrella and some leis. I'd like to get lei'd."

AJ makes the most of his tropical office, even going snorkeling for angelfish and pufferfish as he shouts, "Free divin' baby, free divin'!" He tells the camera later of the rationale behind the elaborate stunt, "I know Steph has been clawing at the walls for a vacation. And since we can't go on vacation, I figured why not bring a vacation to us."

Stephanie clearly appreciated the effort, telling her husband, "I mean, it's not as good as the real thing, but it's certainly bringing a smile to my face, and I definitely need the break right now, so." AJ chimes in, "It's best thing we can get right now."

There's only one concern both Stephanie and AJ have about the staycation: "If this water somehow falls out of this pool or leaks out, we're in serious trouble," AJ ponders, before the couple says in unison that they have renter's insurance purely for that purpose. "Fun time trumps renter's insurance," AJ reassures his wife.

Other couples on Couples' Cam are Season 1's Doug and Jamie, Season 5's Ashley and Anthony, Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte, Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Keith and Kristine, and Season 9's Beth and Jamie and Deonna and Greg. "Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended," said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI in a statement. She added that while the network might have had to "pivot" due to the coronavirus, they hoped people would be "thrilled" at the new series.

For more adorable quarantine moments from AJ, Stephanie and all your other favorite Married at First Sight pairs — Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight stars from PopCulture, click here.