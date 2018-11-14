‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After’: Ashley Petta Surprises Husband Anthony D’Amico With Baby’s Gender Reveal

It will be a little girl for Married at First Sight couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico!

The mother-to-be surprised her husband with a slightly tense gender reveal on their anniversary that fans got to witness on Tuesday’s all-new episode of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After.

The couple, who met and married in season 5 of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content), announced they were pregnant in August, but were at odds about when to find out the sex of their first child. While Petta learned what she would be having right away, D’Amico wanted to wait until Sept. 1 to learn for himself the sex of his child.

This irked Petta from the start, who felt like she was keeping a secret from her husband for no reason, so in Tuesday’s episode of the reality series, she decided to take matters into her own hands and surprise her hubby with a big reveal as part of their anniversary celebration.

“Even though Anthony doesn’t want to know the gender of the baby right now, I am the type of person who likes to plan things, so it’s important for us now to start preparing for our baby’s arrival,” she told the cameras before passing over a gift to her husband, which when opened, was a tutu-accented onesie with the words “Daddy’s Little Princess” written in glitter.

“I just wanted to feel like we were in it together, and I didn’t want to keep a secret to myself any longer,” she added.

D’Amico had mixed emotions upon receiving the surprise gift.

“Ashley likes to be in control, and I didn’t want to know what the sex of the baby is,” he told the cameras. “I just wanted to wait a little. Yeah, I’m a little frustrated.”

But he couldn’t be frustrated for long after realizing what his future holds with his wife.

“Even thought I didn’t want to find out what the sex is right now, there literally nothing I can do,” he told the cameras at last. “I’m gonna be a dad to a little girl. This is incredible.”

The reveal definitely made a difference for Petta. “I feel very happy that he knows and that were in this together now,” she said happily.

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, preceded immediately by Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island at 9 p.m. ET.