'Married at First Sight': Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Reveal 'So Many' People Guessed Their Baby's Secret Name (Exclusive)

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta can't wait to welcome baby number two! The Married at First Sight couple, who announced in July they were expecting a little sister for 2-year-old daughter Mila Rose, are sharing some of the more private moments from their family's life in quarantine on Thursday's all-new episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), but told PopCulture.com ahead of the Lifetime show's new season that they intended to keep some details to themselves if not for internet sleuths.

"We have a name, but we're not sharing," Petta said of their unborn daughter, saying it was D'Amico who actually wanted to have the grand reveal after her birth. "I like surprises!" he explained of his desire to play the name close to the vest for now. But even though the two haven't revealed the name, Petta was shocked when a little hint she gave on her Instagram Story months ago led to "so many" of their followers figuring it out. "I thought it was so small, and so many people guessed it!" she told PopCulture, hinting only that she first heard the name in a movie.

Petta and D'Amico have been building their lives together since meeting and marrying on Season 5 of Married at First Sight in 2016. Daughter Mila arrived three years later, and Petta joked she doesn't think the toddler "knows what's coming" when she is no longer an only child. "She's definitely used to having all the attention," D'Amico chimed in. While the expectant parents joked their oldest will likely want to send her sister back when the reality sets in, the happy father added, "She’s a very caring little child; she’s very loving," and described how sweet she's been practicing her big sister skills on her dolls over the past few months.

As for Petta, the pregnant reality star said it's "day to day" when it comes to how she feels physically. "This pregnancy has been a lot more difficult," she noted. "The first pregnancy was a breeze." D'Amico added that when his wife was pregnant with Mila, she was able to simply rest when she wasn't feeling well, but now with a toddler and quarantining, "there's no such thing."

"I feel so bad for anyone who is pregnant for the first time during the pandemic," Petta added, sharing that her husband hasn't been able to come to her check-ups with her due to COVID-19 safety precautions. "I can't imagine if it’s your first time experiencing it, [being] all alone."

Despite the ups and downs of the last year, the two said they can't wait for viewers to be able to see their self-shot footage of day-to-day life on Couples' Cam. From teaching Mila to brush her teeth to an adorable (and messy!) cookie baking endeavor, the family has plenty of moments they're excited to share.

Don't miss Petta and D'Amico on Thursday's all-new episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), airing at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.