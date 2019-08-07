‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

It’s happily ever after for Married at First Sight couple Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta. One Monday, D’Amico and Petta, who met for the very first time on their wedding day in August of 2016, celebrated their third wedding anniversary, both taking to social media to mark the sweet milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony D’Amico (@itsanthonydamico) on Aug 5, 2019 at 6:16am PDT

“Happy 3 year anniversary babe!” D’Amico wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his wife. “Who would’ve thought we’d be where we are today after taking a crazy leap of faith 3 years ago. What a journey it’s been and the even crazier thing is it’s only the beginning. I love you to the moon and back!”

The reality TV star continued the celebration on Twitter, where he shared another sweet message.

“3 years ago today I was getting home from a work trip, only hours before my groomsman arrived to Chicago,” he wrote. “In 8 very short hours I’d be marrying a stranger. A Leap of faith that I could have never imagined to turn out like it did. [Married at First Sight] [crazy life].”

On her own Instagram account, Petta shared a photo of herself and D’Amico smiling for the camera, writing, “Happy Anniversary [Andrea D’Amico] [kissing face emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Petta (@ashleypetta) on Aug 5, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

The milestone moment comes amid a whirlwind year for the couple. After tying the knot in August of 2016 on the Lifetime series, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Rose D’Amico, on Jan. 12 of this year. The little girl was born at 3:34 a.m. weighing four-pounds, 14-ounces.

“Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut 3 weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34am weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces,” the couple announced the news at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. “We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

The couple, who had announced in August of last year that they were expecting, now frequently share photos of their “little peanut” on Instagram, celebrating her six-month birthday in July.

D’Amico and Petta’s journey in the months that followed their first time meeting and their wedding was documented on Married at First Sight from April to August of 2017.

