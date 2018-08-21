‘Married at First Sight’ Wife Amber Reveals Doubts About Her Marriage in Exclusive Clip

Married at First Sight wife Amber Martorana is confronting the tough realities about her marriage to Dave Flaherty — and marriage in general.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), the newlyweds are settling into their life living together, but are coming up against some roadblocks when it comes to turning their marriage into a life partnership.

Their issues are highlighted in a conversation the two have about household chores, when Dave calls her out for not holding up her end of the bargain. “We talked about that you would do laundry and that would be one of your things,” he tells her. “I’ve done laundry the last two weeks.”

“Your own laundry,” she interjects. “Like it’s not like anything changed. It’s not like you’re taking over my laundry.”

He rebuts, “Did you not say that you were going to do all the laundry, that that would be one of the things you would do?”

At this point, a flashback of the two having a conversation about equitable chore division airs, during which Dave volunteers to cook and take out the trash while Amber suggests she would handle laundry.

“We talked about that, no?” Dave asks her, adding, “I’m not complaining. You asked for an example of something I’ve done that in the future I may not have to do, that’s an example.”

This confrontation appears to set something off in Amber, who takes the chore chart and turns it into a condemnation of her entire new status as a wife.

“I never wanted to be, like, a wife that has to do extra stuff for a husband,” she tells Dave. “This is one of the reasons why I never really wanted to get married.”

The two have been struggling after deciding to tie the knot with a stranger picked for them by the Married at First Sight team of expert matchmakers, in part due to Amber’s insecurity with her looks not being what Dave would generally go for in a woman.

Dave, meanwhile, has been adjusting to becoming friends with his wife’s bestie, whom he found overbearing.

“I don’t have anyone in my life that has that kind of relationship dynamic and I certainly would never want to be in a relationship that had that kind of dynamic. And I think it’s probably something that I just need to get used to. And if that’s how they interact, then that’s their relationship and I’m not in a place to say anything about that. I was just surprised by it,” he said in last week’s episode after meeting the woman.

He continued, “Interacting with Amber’s married friends and thinking about how they would fit into my group of friends, you know, they’re very different. My group of friends is very unique, they’re very welcoming to everyone, so I think that [the couple] would fit in well, but I also think they’re just a very different kind of group.”

Can the two band together and make this marriage work? Or are they headed for divorce?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime