‘Married At First Sight’ Alum Sam Role Welcomes Baby Girl

Married At First Sight alum Sam Role and fiancé Chris Wise have welcomed their baby girl into the world.

Former star Role, 33, announced the birth of little Isabella Myra Wise to PEOPLE.

“She was born on Friday, Sept. 7, at 6:58 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz., and measured at 18½ inches long,” Role told the outlet. “It’s been a long few days, but we are finally home with our sweet girl. She is healthy and very happy! And we are the luckiest to have her as ours.”

Wise and Role announced that they were expecting their first child together in March of this year, with Role sharing a photo on Instagram of Wise cradling her baby bump.

“This just in…I ate a watermelon seed and then this happened… lol jk #CantWaitToBeAMom,” she wrote.

“I was very excited to find out I was pregnant. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible since I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was younger,” Role told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she took “six pregnancy tests and then two more a few days after” to confirm the news.

At the time of the announcement, Role, who appeared on season 3 of Married at First Sight and had a short-lived relationship with ex-husband Neil Bowlus, opened up to E! News about the name she and her fiancé had chosen for their little girl on the way, revealing that her name held special meaning. Isabella’s middle name, Myra, pays homage to Role’s late grandmother, who shared the name.

Throughout her pregnancy, Role documented her journey on her various social media accounts, sharing images of her growing baby bump. Her most recent post, dated Aug. 2, showed her pointing to her belly, which posted an eviction notice reading, “Dear baby, I love you, but consider this your final eviction notice.” The note added that little Isabella had “30 days to vacate the premises.”

News of Isabella’s birth comes less than a year after Role and Wise announced that they had become engaged, with Wise popping the question while the couple were celebrating his birthday in Atlanta.

“I flew to #ATL this weekend to celebrate @chrisw1687 birthday. Not only did I get to spend time with him, but HE PROPOSED!” Role announced on Instagram, adding hashtags for “I said yes,” “soon to be Mrs. Wise,” and “2018 engagement.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.