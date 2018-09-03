‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Jamie Otis Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage

Jamie Otis has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage, sharing the heartbreaking news in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday.

Posting a photo of herself with her 1-year-old daughter Henley, Otis wrote that she had hoped her daughter would become a big sister soon.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting,” she began. “Then over the night full blown everything – if you know what I mean.”

“I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions, but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy,” she continued.

A chemical pregnancy is “an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation,” accounting for 50 to 75 percent of all miscarriages, according to Healthline.

“I don’t know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle?” Otis wrote. “What I do know is that I am so, so thankful for this little girl [and her daddy] right here. It’s like she knew mommy was in so much pain bc she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long.”

She shared that she has to wait a cycle before trying to become pregnant again but is determined to make her daughter a big sister. Otis previously suffered a miscarriage in 2016, losing her son.

In her post on Sunday, she also thanked fans for their “prayers & positive energy.”

“I’ll forever be grateful for YOU,” she wrote. “Thanks again for being the most loving, supportive, positive little community here on my Instagram.”

Otis’ reveal came two days after she shared a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test up for the camera, with the reality star writing in her caption that she was feeling “so hopeful.”

“If I stare long enough I see the faintest “+” sign…,” she wrote of the test she was holding. “Do you see it or am I just cray cray?!”

“I believe in the power of positivity,” she added. “I feel what you put out into universe WILL come to you. And I know deep in my soul that prayers are answered.”

Otis married husband Doug Hehner after meeting on Married at First Sight and the two welcomed Henley in 2017.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jamienotis