Cast for ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition’ Revealed

The lives of Teen Mom and The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills cast mates will clash in the newest season of Marriage Boot Camp.

Just months before the new season of the WE TV reality show is set to premiere, US Weekly has revealed which stars will be seen on the special ninth season, titled Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the outlet, the ninth season will see The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and her father Guy Glanville working through their relationship issues. In a short sneak peek clip, the reality TV personality can be heard stating “I want you to be my father!”

Love and Hip Hop and Vow or Never star Jim Jones will also be working through issues with his girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin, and Mama Jones, while Mob Wives stars Renee Graziano and her sisters Zanococchio and Jennifer Graziano attempt to overcome their own troubles.

Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood will also appear on the show with ex-fiancé Matt Baier and her mother, Tonya Portwood, with the former couple arguing over their views on family.

“I tried to give you family,” Portwood is heard saying in the short clip.

“I don’t want that family,” Baier replies.

Fans already know that Portwood and Baier aren’t able to reconcile their differences during Boot Camp, the 27-year-old having announced in November that she was expecting a child with Andrew Glennon, who she met during production of Marriage Boot Camp.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition is set to premiere on WE TV in March 2018.