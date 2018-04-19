Mark Ballas Flashes His Bare Bottom in Cheeky ‘HoneyMOON’ Snap

It’s a full moon for Mark Ballas. The Dancing With The Stars professional dancer flashed his bare bottom while on his belated honeymoon with wife BC Jean.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a very cheeky snap of his stripped-down body at the couple’s resort. He stands with his hands locked behind his head and his pale booty the center of the shot.

“BACK from our honeyMOON!” he captioned the snap of him checking out the tropical view.

Jean, 30, shared a similar snap of her wearing nothing but a sun hat — with the exact same caption.

The couple enjoyed an overdue honeymoon more than a year after tying the knot in November 2016.

It seems the two enjoyed an extended stay at their tropical destination, with Ballas posting a photo of them kissing at the airport on March 27. “Over a year later, but in true Mark & BC fashion, better late than never,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

Jean, whose full name is Brittany Jean Carlson, gushed on her own page: “The time has finally come…our belated Honeymoon, one year anniversary & in general a well deserved vacation.”

Ballas, a fan favorite professional dancer on DWTS, was not included on the show’s lineup for season 26. The all-athlete edition will feature college and professional athletes like Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, Jamie Anderson, Josh Norman, Jennie Finch, Chris Mazdzer, Johnny Damon, Mirai Nagasu and Arike Ogunbowale.

Retired NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be partnered with pro Lindsay Arnold; MLB player Johnny Damon will dance with pro Emma Slater; Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom with pro Sasha Farber; figure skater Mirai Nagasu is paired with pro Alan Bersten; figure skater Adam Rippon joins pro Jenna Johnson; snowboarder Jamie Anderson joins pro Artem Chigvintse; Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer will dance with pro Witney Carson; softball player Jennie Finch is paired with Keo Motsepe; NFL player Josh Norman will dance with Sharna Burgess; University of Notre Dame women’s basketball player Arike Ogunbowale will dance with Gleb Savchenko.

Ballas has taken seasons off in the past to focus on other creative projects, like when he starred as Frankie Valli in Broadway’s Jersey Boys.

Aside from Ballas, noticeably missing from the pro lineup were Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and bother Val Chmerkovskiy. The three are currently out on their CONFIDENTIAL dance tour, which doesn’t end until May 16, as previously reported in a PopCulture.com exclusive. Maks’ absence from the special four-week event further fuels rumors among fans that season 25, when he was partnered with Vanessa Lachey, could have been his last.