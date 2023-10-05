Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening 'On Patrol: Live' Deputy

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly made death threats against a deputy who was featured on the TV show On Patrol: Live and sent other threatening messages to the show on Facebook Messenger. Jason E. Senseman, 51, was taken into custody by by Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and charged with written threats to kill, a second-degree felony, according to a statement issued by Andrew Gant, from the Office of Public Affairs & Media Relations in Volusia.

According to the release, Senseman sent "several threatening and/or vulgar messages to the show via Facebook Messenger." One of Senseman's messages to the show said, "I would kill Royce James," a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida who has been featured on On Patrol: Live. Senseman also sent messages stating, "I am not scared of killing anyone" and "some of your officers are worthy of death."

After receiving the threatening messages, On Patrol: Live notified the Sheriff's Office in Volusia on Sunday, Sept. 24, at which point "detectives made contact with law enforcement in Pennsylvania, where officers were aware of the messages and also already familiar with Senseman." When contacted by a Pennsylvania state trooper, "Senseman indicated he did send the messages while watching the show and drinking, and that no one else uses his phone or his Facebook account."

Senseman was taken into police custody and charged with making written threats to kill, a second-degree felony that carries a bond of $100,000. He will be extradited to Volusia County at a later date. The release noted that "Sheriff Chitwood plans to meet him alongside Deputy James before transport to the Volusia County Branch Jail."

The incident marks the latest arrest for Senseman, who per the Daily Voice, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in 1991. That same year, he was for a burglary. In 1994, Senseman was arrested for drug and traffic offenses. He previously served prison time for an indecent assault in 2006, and a year later allegedly made threats and harassed someone, leading to him serving more time. He faced additional charges over simple assault, corruption of minor, drug and traffic charges, and public drunkenness in the following years.

Deputy James, meanwhile, has been an officer with Volusia County since 2016 and is currently assigned to District 2 patrol, per his Live PD biography. He is a training deputy, firearms instructor, defensive tactics instructor, and member of the Volusia Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team and the awards committee. In 2021, he was selected as the Florida Law Enforcement Office of the Year.