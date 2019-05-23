‘Mama June’ Shannon Collapses, Reveals Decaying Teeth in Dramatic Intervention

Things are escalating quickly for “Mama June” Shannon. In a clip for this week’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality TV star’s family confronts her in an intervention, where 13-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson pleads with her mother to get better.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, family members and Dr. Ish Major asked Shannon to straighten out her life during an intervention, which was staged at her sister’s home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do you not understand that I am staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” Alana said through tears.

“Yes it is,” Shannon argued, revealing her mouth full of decaying teeth.

Shannon was shown attempting to storm out of the house, saying, “If you don’t let me go, I’ll f—ing call the police.”

“If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either gonna wind up in jail or she’s gonna die,” a family member tells the camera.

At one point, Shannon is seen collapsing in the street as two people attempt to help her.

The clip cuts to Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon saying, “I have temporary custody of Alana.” But the girls’ father, Mike Thompson, looks emotional as a family member tells Pumpkin, “I say no. If anyone has to have custody over you or Alana it should be your daddy.”

Shannon’s sister Joanne Shannon says, “She’s looking at real time. They’re either gonna let the charges go or her ass is gonna go to prison.”

“Drugs change your whole perspective on everything,” another family member says in the clip.

As the clip ends, an emotional Shannon says, “I f—ing hate myself. I want to f—ing kill the person I am now.”

The dramatic video comes two months after Shannon’s arrest at an Alabama gas station with boyfriend Geno Doak, when Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon. Upon questioning from police, Doak admitted to having a needle in his possession, which prompted a search of their vehicle, which Shannon claimed belonged to her and where they found crack cocaine.

Shannon was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack pipe. Doak was arrested for domestic violence as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

In the weeks that have followed the March arrest, Shannon and Doak have been spending time together gambling at various casinos in Alabama, while Shannon is reportedly living at one. Doak was ordered to stay away from Shannon after his domestic violence arrest, but she filed a motion with the court to lift the order saying she depends on Doak for help with her partial blindness and that despite the incident, he is “very loving toward her kids.”

Their lawyer, George B. Bulls II, recently removed himself from their case after he said he could not get in contact with either of them. Bulls claimed that after their arrests, he reached out to them multiple times in vain, which he claimed was them failing to comply with the attorney/client agreement.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.