Mama June Dishes on What She Thinks About Sugar Bear’s Wife

“Mama” June Shannon has been doing plenty of press ahead of From Not To Hot season 2, and she’s not being coy when it comes to her feelings on her ex’s new wife.

In the preview for the show’s upcoming season, Shannon’s ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, is seen locked in a graphic kiss with his new wife, Jennifer Lamb. After that, it cuts to a shot of Lamb approaching Shannon’s front door.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What are you doing here?” Shannon asks coldly.

“We got to talk about some visitation with Alana,” Lamb says.

After that, Thompson himself appears on screen, threatening to take Shannon to court. “Good luck, honey buns,” Shannon replies.

Shannon confirmed that the drama is very real during an interview with ETOnline. When reporters asked Shannon about Lamb, the reality star said she does know “what to think of her.”

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson weighed in on her parents’ falling out as well.

“I kind of just want Mama and Sugar to get along and be civil so I can maybe see him and we can get supervised visits,” Honey Boo Boo told reporters. She confessed that her father’s temper is “frightening” at times, but she still misses him.

However, the family is determined not to let the conflict get in the way of their new-found happiness. With her health and her physique back, the season will reportedly follow Mama June’s new romance with a mystery suitor. Alana gave her seal of approval on him.

“It’s crazy, but I will have to say I’ve never seen Mama smile this much ever. If you even just say, like, remotely anything about him, she’ll start smiling,” Alana said of her mom’s new boyfriend. “It makes me feel good, because when you say ‘Sugar [Bear],’ she doesn’t smile. She has a specific look for Sugar Bear.”