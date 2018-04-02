Mama June Marks One Year Since Big Weight Loss Reveal

Mama June is celebrating her one year anniversary since revealing her massive weight loss on WETv’s From Hot to Not.

The reality TV personality, whose show returns in June, surprised fans in March 2017 by showing off her new slim figure in a glamorous red dress on the show’s season one finale.

In the second season of her show, June continued to exercise and eat healthy after undergoing weight loss surgery that helped her lose 300 pounds, going from a size 18 to a size four and becoming much healthier.

A year since that big reveal, however, June took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself showing that she’s been keeping the weight off.

The mom of “Honey Boo Boo” Alana Thompson looked fit and healthy in a slim-cut blue t-shirt in the photo she shared last week.

“I’ve worked my a— off, working out, eating healthy and now it’s like everything’s coming full circle and I’m becoming the person on the outside that I’ve felt like I was on the inside,” June said on the show during her reveal a year ago.

And although some people have called June’s weight loss a “revenge body,” as she admittedly embarked on the fitness journey to make her ex-boyfriend Sugar Bear Thompson jealous, the reality personality said it’s transformed into something totally different.

“But it’s no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally,” June noted.

In season two of the show, June admitted she couldn’t even “wipe my own a—,” after her weight loss surgery, but she managed to persevere to make it through, even channeling Marilyn Monroe in a photo shoot this winter.

She’s also been reveling in her relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak, whom she introduced in season two of the show.

“I have found love y’all. I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” she said on the season premiere, adding, “obviously, I love this motherf—er.”

“Geno is the first guy that I’ve dated really seriously since I lost the weight,” she said. “I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out. I’ve had some really terrible luck with guys and I’ve got burnt. So it’s really hard for me to fully trust him right now.”

June is sure to keep fans updated on her fitness journey as she continues to keep the pounds off during the next episodes of From Hot to Not, which will air in a few months.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mama June