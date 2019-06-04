Mama June: WE tv Breaks Silence on ‘From Not to Hot’ Star’s Arrest

In the wake of Mama June Shannon's arrest for crack cocaine possession, the network that airs her reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, broke its silence.

WE tv wrote that it's concerned about the well-being of Shannon's family, and announced no decision on the show, which just premiered its third season last week.

"We share our viewers' concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family's well-being," the statement read.

Shannon could face a year in jail after being charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe.

Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested in Macon County, Alabama for "felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia," according to police reports. The arrest came after a domestic dispute call at an Alabama gas station where Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon. After he admitted to having a needle in his possession, police searched the vehicle and found crack cocaine.

Police in Macon County told The Blast that the Mama June: From Not to Hot star was charged Monday morning over an arrest that occurred last Wednesday. No arraignment date has been set yet.

Doak was reportedly given a court order to stay away from Shannon following the domestic dispute where he allegedly threatened to kill her, although the two were spotted together on Saturday at a casino.

Shannon's family reportedly feels as if Doak has been a bad influence on her since the start of their relationship three years ago, TMZ reported. The report cited Doak's past behavior and criminal charges, including a stint behind bars. The family also feels that 13-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is living in an unsafe environment.

However, Shannon appears to be head over heels for Doak, as she gushed over him while live-tweeting the Not to Hot season 3 premiere on Friday. After Doak got down on one knee with a promise ring for Shannon, she called him "so very sweet."

"I have to say so very sweet what geno said yeah it is not an engagement ring but hey if you do a promise then hey I can get another ring out of it LOL," she wrote.

She did not discuss her arrest in the tweet thread, but started out by apologizing to fans for being a few days late to tweeting about the show.

"Hey y'all sorry my internet has been down and where I'm at does not have cable that picks up WeTV but hopefully u r watching my outrageous moments," Shannon posted on Twitter. "Got everything to work now so here I am live tweeting what are you thinking about my most outrageous moments and what is your fav."