'Mama June' Shannon Showered With Mother's Day Praise Amid Sobrierty Battle

✖

"Mama June" Shannon got some loving support from her daughters on Mother's Day. The daughters of the controversial reality star praised Shannon for her improvement over the past few years and her efforts to maintain her sobriety in the wake of her arrest.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared an Instagram post celebrating Mother's Day and including a note for her mother amid the reality star's struggles. It is the latest hint that Shannon is back in the good graces of her family after the chaos of the past few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauryn Efird🌺 (@pumpkin)

"Happy mother day to the one who gave me life. Life has definitely threw us curve balls but in the end you're still my mom. I'm so glad to see how far you've come in your sobriety. I can never thank you enough for being the awesome gigi you are to my beautiful babies," she wrote in the caption. "Love you mama."

The photo Pumpkin posted to Instagram featured her alongside her daughter and sisters, including Honey Boo Boo who had an emotional reveal for her mother earlier in the year on their We TV reality series.

"You don't know how many nights I cry myself to sleep just hoping and praying that you don't overdose," Honey Boo Boo said on Road to Redemption. Her sister expanded on the reunion featured on the show with the latest information and developments from the current time, including the revelation that "Mama June" blew $1 million on drugs across the year.

"When we meet this time on the show, it had be a year since we had physically seen her," she said. "So that's hard to hear. I mean it really is, knowing that — not trying to sound mean and not trying to sound money hungry — but to know that me and Josh were struggling trying to do everything we could to keep a roof over Alana's and [daughter] Ella's head. It's just like, but you were out here blowing a million dollars and you couldn't help me?"

The reunion on the show also had to be difficult for Honey Boo Boo. The young reality star revealed her reluctance to face her mother in a scene one year ago. "I don't think I'm ready to see her yet. I still can't believe she sold everything too, that she couldn't even like text me like, 'hey, do you want this?"

The relationship between the kids and their mother does seem to have improved quite a bit from one year ago. Pumpkin even told her mother about the impending new addition to the family, creating some excitement for the future grandchild.