Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Weight Loss Plans in New Selfie

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is sharing her weight loss plans with her fans. Throughout the years, since becoming a reality star along with the rest of her family, she and her mom "Mama" June Shannon have struggled with their weight. Now, Thompson says she has a plan.

In an Instagram selfie she shared with her 806,000 followers, she posted a photo and captioned it, "Idk i'd wife me [diamond ring emoji]." According to InTouch, one of her followers asked if she was working toward any fitness goals, and Thompson replied with, "Yes ma'am." Others chimed in with encouraging thoughts, writing, "Looking beautiful sweetie, always believe in yourself." Someone else said, "Growing up to be such a beautiful girly girl." In the photo, the 15-year-old rocked a much more mature look with straight hair, a nose ring and mascara, giving her fans a very different look than what they're used to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓣𝓱𝓸𝓶𝓹𝓼𝓸𝓷 ✰ (@honeybooboo) on Oct 27, 2020 at 9:37pm PDT

Thompson's mother recently went on a weight loss journey herself. Recording her process on television for everyone to see, viewers were stunned when Shannon showed off her new look. In the TLC spinoff Mama June: From Not to Hot, fans were able to see her dramatic weight loss process in each episode. In 2016, Shannon weighed 460 pounds and made the decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery, assuming that would be the best and quickest way to drop the pounds.

While she seemed diligent with dieting right after, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Shannon was seen grocery shopping loading her basket with some not-so-diet-friendly foods. While it's unclear if she's still making better food choices, she does work out and has been seen in the gym often. In recent years, Shannon and her children have had a rather rough relationship after the mom of four and her boyfriend, Geno Doak's trouble with the law.

Her girls have publicly started their dismay for Doak, claiming he's not a good influence on their mom. However, their plea for help from their mom wasn't enough to make her walk away. After struggles with drugs, both Shannon and her man committed themselves to rehab and became sober, which has helped with her relationship with her kids.