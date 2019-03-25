‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Daughter Pumpkin Gives Update After Mom’s Arrest

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon updated fans about her mother’s arrest earlier this month on the new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The second episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3 aired on Friday, and with it came more cryptic disclaimers about June Shannon’s legal trouble. The reality star was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia this month, and she has yet to make a public comment.

Instead, her daughter Lauryn appeared on screen before We TV’s live broadcast of the new episode, speaking about the arrest on her mother’s behalf. Lauryn — also known as Pumpkin — is the third of Shannon’s four children, the youngest behind Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch,” Lauryen said. “But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn.”

“We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us,” she concluded.

The short disclaimer appeared only on the live broadcast, and is not available online or on the streaming version of the series. In addition, We TV added a title card to the episode addressing the arrest.

“We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being,” it read. The We TV social media accounts posted the same message on Tuesday.

Mama June Shannon, 39, was arrested on March 13 at a gas station in Alabama. The police were called over an apparent domestic dispute between Shannon and her boyfriend, Eugene Doak. The cops split up the brawling couple, and upon searching them, found crack cocaine and a glass pipe in Shannon’s possession.

Doak, meanwhile, informed officers that he had a syringe in his pocket, and crack cocaine on his person as well. He was arrested on possession charges as well as third-degree domestic violence.

Shannon’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27. In the meantime, fans can keep up with her weight loss journey and other lifestyle drama on TV.



Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on We TV.