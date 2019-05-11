‘Mama June’ Shannon Breaks Down Over Cheating Rumors in ‘From Not to Hot’

The latest preview for From Not to Hot, “Mama June” Shannon claims she’s falling apart in the wake of her drug charge arrest and allegations that boyfriend Geno Doak is cheating on her. The latest episode, titled “Mama’s Breakdown” according to Heavy circled around her personal issues and her health.

“June has a mental and physical breakdown due to Geno’s cheating and the pressure of the magazine competition,” the description for the episode read. “When Geno taunts Mama about her problems, Pumpkin take charge.”

Heavy detailed more of this week’s episode, noting how Shannon was seen crying in her bedroom when daughter “Pumpkin” informs her that her hands are “turning red.” Later she can be seen struggling to walk downstairs due to a swollen leg and then doesn’t respond to a producer on the show while zoning out, with the implication being that the reality star is rushed to the hospital at the end of the episode.

Her frustrations with Geno also play a part in the preview, with Shannon yelling at her boyfriend as he tries to help her. Considering recent allegations against the reality star and the arrest for crack cocaine, it would seem that the show is ready to travel into serious territory.

As Heavy points out, this is also not the first time that Shannon has faced health issues and had it play out on the show. In 2018, she began to lose sight in her left eye stemming from childhood cataracts that Shannon never had properly treated. She opened up to PEOPLE about her situation, adding that her eye was also damaged by a retinal detachment and that she had four surgeries to repair the sight in that eye.

“It’s been physically and emotionally draining,” Shannon told the outlet. “Losing my independence and having to rely on other people for everything has been crazy.”

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she continued. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200 lbs. I’m paying attention to it more. Nothing is guaranteed. Even if it stays as good as it is now, I’ll be happy.”

While Shannon is facing trouble on her reality show, we are aware that her situation does not get easier. Stemming from her arrest for crack cocaine possession, Mama June has claimed she is “falling apart” and has seemingly lost the support of her legal representation in the process.

She was also spotted without Doak while out in public at an Alabama casino in the past weeks, adding weight to the idea that they have trouble in their relationship. Not only that, but Doak was ordered to stay away from Shannon as a result of their arrest back in March. It will be interesting to see how much the show covers Shannon’s legal trouble.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WeTV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.