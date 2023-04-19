Mama June Sets TV Return

Mama June Shannon and her family are making their way back to television soon. A new season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, May 5 on WE tv, following the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo family through tough times as Mama June's strained relationship with her daughters finally reaches a breaking point "due to legal issues, lies and secret life-altering changes," according to the network.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and her husband Josh Efird are raising four kids under five and struggling to make ends meet after taking full custody of Lauryn's sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, despite Mama June paying child support. June, meanwhile, is now living with her new husband, Justin Stroud, in Alabama while struggling with her health issues and a broken relationship with Lauryn and Alana. Will June's wedding ceremony and Alana's graduation be able to bring the family back together?

"You can't even show up for your own -ing kids, and you're worried about a wedding," Lauryn, 23, says in a trailer for the upcoming season, as Alana, 17, declares she's not going to attend her mom's wedding. Lauryn agrees that Mama June has ulterior motives, claiming, "You want to fix it now because you're getting married," adding, "Why should I forgive her if she's not going to change her ways?"

The WE tv family has even more of a crisis on their hands lately, with news breaking late last month that Mama June's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The 28-year-old reality personality was reportedly diagnosed in January after complaints of stomach pain led doctors to discover cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung. While the mother of two underwent her first round of chemotherapy treatments in February, doctors are waiting to see how her body responds to the treatment before deciding what the plan of action should be next. Mama June: Family Crisis returns with a brand new season on May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.