'Honey Boo Boo' Star's Diva Attitude Causing Trouble for Family

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson gets admonished by sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon for her "diva attitude" towards her family. The trailer for the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis shows that the 43-year-old matriarch Mama June Shannon is ready for her big day, but her troubled relationship with daughters Alana and Lauryn may cast a shadow over her wedding plans. "You can't even show up for your own f— kids, and you're worried about a wedding," Lauryn, 23, says in the clip that first aired on Entertainment Tonight. Younger sister Alana, 17, isn't in the mood to celebrate, announcing that she's "not going" to the wedding. According to Lauryn, the sisters have not been in touch with Mama June for quite some time – "since our court battle over Alana's child support."

A court granted Lauryn sole custody of Alana, and although the agreement allows Alana's mother to communicate with her daily via telephone, Lauryn determines the terms of her visitation. Lauryn believes that her mom is trying to repair their relationship for an ulterior motive as she tells her, "You want to fix it now because you're getting married." She asks, "Why should I forgive her if she's not going to change her ways?" Lauryn might be in the middle of drama, but she is more concerned about her family more than everything else. She explains, "My priority is my family of seven. It's a struggle."

She urges Alana to begin applying to colleges, but Alana replies, "You're not my mama for real." Lauryn is upset by her response, saying, "Alana's diva attitude reminds me of Mama." Mama June is not only at odds with her daughters but also struggling with her husband, Justin Stroud, who has come out and told her, "You lied to my mom. It's ridiculous, I didn't realize I married a f— liar." There have been times when Mama June has had restless nights as a result of the conflict in her family, saying, "I go to sleep and I'll cry," she says. "There's things the world don't know." Towards the end of the trailer, she requests that the family attend a therapy session with her. "Actions speak louder than words," Lauryn remarks during their session, and Alana adds, "She disappointed me so much." "I do miss y'all," Mama June shares. "I do."