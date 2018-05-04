Mama June Recreates Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic White Dress Moment in Photoshoot

“Mama June” Shannon channeled sex icon Marilyn Monroe for a flirty new photoshoot.

The 38-year-old Mama June: From Not to Hot cast member slipped into a white halter top dress and a short curly blonde wig to recreate Monroe’s famous windblown look from 1955’s The Seven Year Itch.

WE tv shared the fun photos, including one of Shannon giggling and covering her modesty as her dress blows back behind her, which show off Shannon’s 300-pound weight loss since beginning the reality show.

The network released the vintage-themed photos ahead of Friday’s mid-season finale episode, during which the reality TV mom will going under the knife once again. Rather than plastic surgery, though, Shannon will enter her sixth surgery since mid-2016 to restore her vision following a retina detachment.

In a clip of the episode obtained by PEOPLE, June shares her doctors’ fears with her family ahead of the risky surgery.

“They’re worried about the retina that’s been away from blood supply for a few weeks now, so they don’t really know how much blood supply is there,” she said. “They could reattach it and the little bit that I see now of light, I could totally go black just like this eye. And there could be no more hope for it.”

But for Shannon, the risk was well worth it — all for a heartwarming reason.

“I have to say, I’ve had five surgeries in the last year and a half and this will be my sixth surgery. But to me this is the most important and the most biggest. I mean, I’ll be able to see the baby,” she said, referring to her 17-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s baby girl.

“Tomorrow morning I go in for surgery and I have to be there at 7 o’clock, so I would like to say goodbye to y’all because honestly, the little bit that I can see y’all, I may not be able to see anything after,” the concerned mom continued.

The clip also shows Shannon rejecting her doctor’s orders to recover from surgery as Pumpkin is rushed into labor.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.