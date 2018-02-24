Mama June Believes ‘Something Is Really Wrong’ Following Emergency Eye Surgery

Mama June Shannon expressed her concerns about her emergency eye surgery, but still thinks something might be wrong.

The Feb. 16 episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot showed June suddenly waking up without clear vision in her left eye. She already lost vision in her right eye four years ago and her sight continues to get worse. Her boyfriend, Geno Doak, was by her side and rushed her to the hospital for an emergency surgery.

In Friday night’s episode, June expressed concerns about the results of the surgery.

In a clip from the episode shared by PEOPLE before it aired, June goes to Costco with daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, sister Doe Doe and niece Amber. June wore an eyepatch and sat inside the shopping cart, which was driven by Alana. June told Alana repeatedly to “slow down.”

“You’re swerving and dodging things and I don’t trust you,” June told her daughter. “I’m about to lose my cookies!”

June tried to get out of the cart herself after she took off the eye patch, but that became difficult. She needed help from the production team.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” June said. “My headaches are coming back and my eyes are killing me.”

When the crew helps June out, she whispers to them, “I just don’t want to say anything to the kids. I mean, my vision is blurry. And my eye is like killing me right now.”

She later tells them she thinks something is “really wrong” with her eye.

“I’m really starting to believe that something is really wrong with my eye and I need to go get it checked,” June said in the episode. “This isn’t something to play with. I’ve only got one half good eye. I mean, I guess I’ll find out in a couple days when I do this follow-up appointment with my doctor, but it can’t get here soon enough.”

While the episode aired, June said she would visit the Duke University Eye Center as a last resort.

“Duke University Eye Center I have [to] say is my last resort if they can’t do anything then there is nothing else we can do,” she wrote.

She also tweeted that the support of her family and Doak have shown her how important it is to have vision.

“Without Geno and the kids being so supportive, it makes me realize how important my vision is as I only have my left one,” she wrote.

New episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot air on WE tv on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: YouTube/ WE tv