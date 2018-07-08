Mama June and Honey Boo Boo Butt Heads With New Pageant Coach

In Friday night’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson continued preparing for their mother-daughter pageant with the help of pageant coach J.J. Smith. The only problem was they had no intention of listening to his advice.

In one scene from “Tater Totta and Forklift Frieda,” Smith tried to teach Shannon, 38, and Alana, 12, how to walk elegantly down a catwalk. It is a little difficult for Shannon, who suffered a foot injury after a forklift ran over her foot.

“I mean, I don’t have pretty feet because a forklift ran over my foot,” Shannon bluntly reminded Smith.

“So here comes the first beauty queen with a forklift foot,” Smith said. “Remember, you’re going to be an elegant contestant. You’re not going to be lumbering along or strolling down the runway.”

Shannon then refused to wear heels, but Smith told her she will have to.

While Smith was trying to coach Shannon, Alana then popped in to mock him. He would have none of that, nicknaming her “Tater Totta.” He then dubbed Shannon “Forklift Frieda.”

Smith told the producers he knew this would be a challenge, but forklift feet and a 12-year-old diva is making it harder than he expected.

“Getting these girls crown-ready looks like it’s going to be the battle of a lifetime,” Smith said. “But, we’ll see who comes out on top.”

Later, Alana tried to shrug off Smith’s advice, citing her own previous experience in kids pageants. Smith told her she is no longer just “Honey Boo Boo” anymore, but is becoming “Alana.” She needs to be bumped up into a new division.

“This guy must be some amateur, because let me just tell you, a lot of times it is Honey Boo Boo,” Alana said as her eyes rolled.

“OK, but he’s going to help our reputation and show these b—s we can win this crown,” Shannon told her daughter.

“It’s like he’s trying to mess with success.”

“Pshhh. We need something to help with our mess.”

“… With your mess,” Alana told her mother.

Alana and her mom have eight weeks to get ready for the pageant. Unfortunately, Smith does not think it will be enough time to get the two ready.

“This is going to be a disaster,” Smith said as the audience saw Alana and Smith have an arms-crossing stare-down.

Friday’s episode also saw Shannon’s other daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Joshua Efrid, prepare for their wedding. In reality, the two are already married and tied the knot on April 30 in Las Vegas without any problems. Their 6-month-old daughter Ella was an honorary flower girl.

New episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

Photo credit: YouTube/WEtv