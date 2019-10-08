Mama June’s Georgia Home Sells for Only $100,000

Before her home hit the market for more than $200,000, “Mama June” Shannon sold it for just $100,000, nearly $50,000 less than what she initially shelled out for it. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the reality TV star was approached by real estate investors Felicia Harrell and Keller Williams Atlanta Partners in August after they caught wind of rumors that she was hoping to ditch the home in favor of an RV with her boyfriend Geno Doak, and she informed them that she was willing to let go of the home for that six figure cash sum.

That $100,000 figure marks a major financial loss for Shannon, who reportedly purchased the home in either 2014 or 2015 for $156,000. An appraisal carried out in 2018 reportedly valued the Hamptom, Georgia address at $150,300, meaning Shannon lost an estimated $50,000.

Since the change of hand, the home has undergone some major renovations and has again hit the market for $225,000.

“Newly Renovated — Huge Master with Sitting Area, Double Vanities, Walk-In Shower, and Two Master Closets — Laundry Room Upstairs — Large Secondary Bedrooms — Eat-In Kitchen — Separate Dining, Family and Living Rooms — New Flooring — New HVAC — 5 Bedrooms — Bedroom and Full Bath on the Main Level,” the listing for the 3,225 sq. ft. home reads, The Blast reports.

Among the renovations are a newly carpeted living room and bedrooms, with the kitchen also undergoing major changes that include swapping out the old laminate flooring for new wood flooring as well as brand new cabinets and countertops. Additionally, the property was also freshly painted.

You can see before photos of the home by clicking here and photos of the remodeled home by clicking here.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star had purchased the home following her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s success on the TLC series Toddlers and Tiaras, and it has been featured multiple times on Mama June: From Not to Hot, though the home ultimately failed to suit Shannon’s needs.

In August, Shannon offloaded the home, along with many of the items inside, in favor of an RV, with plans to travel the country with her controversial boyfriend, though it seems they may be hitting a major roadblock. Late last month, Shannon and Doak appeared in an Alabama court for a hearing connected to their March arrests at an Alabama gas station, which resulted in charges of suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Doak had also been charged with domestic violence.