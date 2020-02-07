‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ Trailer Reveals Honey Boo Boo and a ‘Family Crisis’ Coming

“Mama June” Shannon is back, and she’s bringing with her a “family crisis.” As questions swirled about the future of Shannon’s From Not to Hot amid her legal issues and drug arrest, a new trailer from WeTV reveals there’s more family drama coming to our screens in March. As the camera pans to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson eating cereal in front of a milk carton featuring her mother’s mugshot, a door opens, leading the 14-year-old to look up at the unseen person entering.

“What’s it gonna be like when Mama finally comes home?” the trailer asks. “The shocking all-new season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres this March only on WeTV.”

The network has yet to reveal any further details about the return of the reality show, which comes at a difficult time in Shannon’s family life. Shannon was first arrested in March 2019 alongside boyfriend Geno Doak after the couple got into a heated argument at an Alabama gas station. When police arrived, they searched both Shannon and Doak, allegedly finding crack cocaine and paraphernalia. They were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and Doak was also charged with domestic violence/harassment, pleading not guilty to all charges in October.

Since then, the couple has remained together, despite a judge ordering them to keep their distance, going on the road and reportedly staying in hotels and casinos. Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo has been living with older sister Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20.

In January, Shannon took to Instagram to send an emotional plea to her daughters (left unedited), writing, “Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much (sic).”

Both Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo have yet to comment publicly on their mother’s latest attempt to reach out.

