After Dropping 300 Pounds, Mama June Wants to Be a Beauty Queen

Mama June may follow in Honey Boo Boo‘s high-heeled footsteps after dropping more than 300 pounds last year.

The 38-year-old reality personality will explore the world of adult pageantry in the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, and she’ll learn that things weren’t as easy for her pageant queen daughter as she thought.

“I’m sorry y’all, I can’t walk in heels,” June Shannon said in the first trailer of season two, shared by Entertainment Tonight. In the sophomore season, the wild family will help June explore the world of beauty competitions, despite her doubts.

“I’ve always been on the other side of the pageant world… I don’t have any talent,” she admitted. Her daughter Alana, formerly known as Honey Boo Boo, offered to help “coach” her for the event.

June underwent a gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 to kickstart her weight loss. In addition to the surgery, she overhauled her diet and exercise routine with the help of trainer Kenya Crooks.

In an effort to fit into a size 4 dress for her ex-husband’s wedding, June shed 300 pounds and had multiple surgeries to transform her looks. After losing the weight, she had a breast augmentation and skin removal surgeries for her “turkey neck,” “bat wings” and stomach — where a total of 9 pounds of skin was removed.

June, who was praised for her drastic transformation, is sure she’ll keep the weight off with better food decisions, exercise and portion control. “I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

Though her family watched every step of (and sometimes participated in) her weight loss journey, June said they were shocked to see her final reveal.

“I think [Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin] weren’t expecting this much weight to come off, and to look this different,” she told ET of her transformation. “I mean, that’s the thing. ‘Damn, she looks different.’ And if I didn’t talk, you wouldn’t know who I was.”

In addition to June’s dive into the pageant world, season two of her reality show will explore her love life after weight loss, as well as daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin”‘s unexpected pregnancy.

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns on January 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.