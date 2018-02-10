Pumpkin Shannon Gives Fans Rare Look at Her 2-Month-Old

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon shared a sweet post of her 2-month-old daughter.

Mama June: From Not to Hot‘s “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter took to Instagram Thursday to give her fans a rare view at her daughter, Ella Grace Efird, who was born on Friday, Dec. 8.

“My sweet little girl is 2 months old today. Crazy how times is just flying by,” Pumpkin captioned the adorable post.

Mama June: From Not to Hot recently aired the moment when Pumpkin told her mother she was pregnant.

“I’m kind of nervous,” Pumpkin says. “I’m sick, I’ve been sleepy and I’m freaking out. At this point I can’t talk to mama because she’s gonna freak out. And I can’t talk to my boyfriend Josh about it because I don’t want him freaking out unless it’s true.”

However, after taking what she says were a “million pregnancy tests” and numerous visits to the doctor, Pumpkin and Josh find out they are two months along.

The 18-year-old had no choice but to confide in her mother, but not without apprehension.

“I know how old mama was when she had her first kid, and her mom was not supportive at all, Pumpkin said. “They didn’t really get along; they still don’t get along. I just hope mama’s not like that with me…. Let’s just pray she can hold her s—t together.”

As her mother walks into the room, Pumpkin suggests she “might want to sit down” before breaking the news. When she finally breaks the news, June’s reaction is a lot one of every parent’s: shocked.

The second season, which was shot for the WE tv series, will likely include the moment Pumpkin gave birth to her daughter in later episodes. The latest episode wasn’t without its drama though, as Mama June tweeted along after her and Pumpkin had a huge fight during Friday’s episode.

“Pumpkin thanks that she is grown she’s going to see what the real world is all about when she doesn’t have a place to live,” she tweeted.

The reality star then continued, “Pumpkin thanks (sic) I’m going to budge and get into her but she’s got another thing coming she will see what the real world is all about.”

Hopefully the family made amends since then so they could celebrate baby Ella Grace’s 2-month birthday in peace.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.