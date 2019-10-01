Mama June’s Family Speaks out After Disturbing Court Video Comes out

“Mama June” Shannon’s family isn’t giving up hope that the reality TV star will get back on the right path. Just days after the Mama June: From Not to Hot star appeared in an Alabama court, where she was officially charged with drug possession, sources close to her family spoke out, telling TMZ that they are planning to have another intervention.

According to the sources, Shannon’s sister, Joanne, has “spearheaded an effort to get June away” from her boyfriend Geno Doak, whom the family blames for Shannon’s erratic and concerning behavior in recent months. The sources allege that after doing so, they intend to get the star professional help for her ongoing addiction issues, though they know that “unless Geno’s out of the picture, it’s all futile.”

Their plans, however, have plenty of issues. Shannon reportedly recently sold her Hampton, Georgia home, which she shared with daughter Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson before the teen moved in with her older sister, refusing to return until Shannon cuts ties with Doak. Sources claim that Shannon sold the home to purchase an RV and travel the country with Doak.

To make matters worse, Shannon has refused help from her family in the past. In May, Shannon’s family staged an intervention at her sister’s home in the hopes of encouraging her to seek help, though it was reportedly ineffective.

So far, Joanne’s attempts to again open a dialogue with Shannon have failed. Sources told TMZ that Joanne has “blown up” Shannon’s phone with calls and messages, though they have all been ignored.

The attempt to extend an olive branch and steer Shannon towards a path of recovery comes amid her ongoing legal drama. After being arrested in March at an Alabama gas station on suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, Shannon and Doak appeared in court for their first hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

As they exited their vehicle and entered the courthouse, Doak greeted reporters with a string of curse words, shouting “What’s up p—? F—ing q—s?!!” He also told the paparazzi crews to “f— off” multiple times. As they exited following their arraignment, Doak exclaimed, “Not guilty! They owe us a million dollars!”

In both instances, Shannon remained quiet and attempted to conceal herself in her hoodie.