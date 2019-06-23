Mama June’s Family Says Boyfriend Geno Doak Has Her in a ‘Mental Prison’

The drama between “Mama June” Shannon and her family is not getting better as they reportedly fear the worst of her boyfriend, Geno Doak.

Shannon has been on a bit of a downward spiral since her romance with Doak began. The two have been arrested for alleged drug possession and domestic violence, and have continued to party through it all. Shannon’s family has tried to lay down the law, but to no avail. According to a new report by TMZ, they fear the worst between her and Doak.

Sources close to the family said that Shannon’s family — including reality stars like Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson — believes that Doak is manipulating and controlling Shannon. They said that the 40-year-old is in a “mental prison,” under Doak’s thumb and locked in his mind games.

The family reportedly believes that Doak is lying to Shannon about them, convincing her that they are against her in some way, and minimizing the fact that they are concerned for her health and well-being. They also believe that Doak is preventing Shannon from seeing them to keep his story intact.

Last of all, the insiders said that the Shannon family strongly believes that Doak is using Shannon for money. The felon has reportedly been spending Shannon’s money freely, including what she has made from her years on reality TV. He is reportedly relying on her funds to avoid going back to work and allowing himself to spend as much time as possible drinking and using drugs.

Fans were recently brought into the drama on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the family’s current reality show. There, Alana and Shannon’s other daughters teamed up with professionals and family members to host an intervention for Shannon. She appeared to have broken teeth, and was not responsive to her daughters’ pleas that she break up with Doak before it was too late.

In real life, Alana reportedly visited her mother last week following Doak’s car crash. Doak drove his SUV into Shannon’s house, and then appeared too inebriated to stand up. However, even Alana reportedly could not convince June to kick Doak out after that.

The family reportedly fears that Shannon and Doak’s arrests back in March actually brought them closer together. The couple was taken into custody at an Alabama gas station where they were fighting, and police found crack cocaine and paraphernalia in their possession. However, that ordeal may have galvanized their relationship instead of serving as a wake-up call.

With all the intense and disturbing drama, Mama June: From Not to Hot has become much more than just a body transformation reality series, and many fans are wondering whether WeTV will continue to air the series. So far, there has been no official renewal or cancellation.