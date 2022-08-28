'Mama June' Ex Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Is Almost Unrecognizable With Post-Cancer Transformation

Honey Boo Boo Alana Thompson's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, recently underwent cosmetic surgery in the wake of his cancer scare. The reality star underwent over $60,000 worth of cosmetic surgery and dental work, coming out looking incredibly transformed.

Sugar Bear's teeth and gums were damaged from years of tobacco use, leading to at least 20 of his top and bottom teeth being removed surgically by Dr. Joseph Goodman. After the removal, he replaced his excised teeth with snap-in dentures, giving him a full smile for the first time in years.

"I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger," Thompson said in a statement following the procedures. "I haven't stopped looking in the mirror, I don't recognize the man in the mirror."

The dental procedure comes after a cancer scare when Dr. Tania Farshi found several white spots during an initial consultation, typically signs that cancer has started to appear. "I went to the dentist and had some dental work done and they found some white stuff. I am concerned about it now," Sugar Bear said at the time.

A biopsy was performed and the tumor was discovered to be benign. There is still a chance the tumor could become cancerous in the future, but for now, the bullet has been dodged.

Apart from the dental work, Thompson has undergone Botox injections, liposuction, a tummy tuck, and finally, a hair transplant. The full imagery of Sugar Bear's transformation can be seen over at TMZ, even with some early results from his hair plugs. The full procedure could take a year to show full results, but the 3500-unit graft has already given him a new presence.

On top of these cosmetic procedures, Thompson also received a "platelet rich plasma treatment and embryonic stem cells," according to InTouch Weekly. These are reportedly to help speed up Thompson's healing.

The cosmetic quest for Sugar Bear comes on the heels of his split from Jennifer Lamb in December 2021. He has since moved on with Heather Davis, who now gets the best of both worlds with Thompson. "We're committed, I love her and that's the way it's going to be," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm happy right now, please let me be happy for a change and live life how I want it. I want to be with her and her son."