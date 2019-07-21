‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Daughter ‘Pumpkin’ Reveals Rare Photos With ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson After Taking Her In

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is making the best of her time with sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, posting a few sweet photos of them together this weekend. Thompson left her mother’s home amid her ongoing legal issues and is staying with her older sister. From the looks of it, the two are finding ways to have a good time.

Lauryn is “Mama June” Shannon’s third daughter, and the immediate elder of 13-year-old Alana. Herself only 19, Pumpkin is married to Joshua Efird and has a daughter with him. At the moment, they also have a household that is more stable for Alana as her mother continues her relationship with Geno Doak. The two are accused of domestic violence and were allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine when they were arrested back in March. Alana has vowed not to return to her mother’s care so long as she is with Doak.

In the meantime, things seem to be going okay with her and Lauryn. On Saturday, the happy family were photographed at Krab Queenz, a beloved seafood restaurant in Los Angeles. There, they posed for pictures with Brandi Snail and Gina Rodriguez, who have helped facilitate their reality tV success over the years.

Lauryn thanked them for “helping us make Josh’s birthday one for the books,” adding: “Happy birthday baby I love you.” In their photo, Efird held his daughter, and Alana wore a broad sunlit smile.

Another photo followed shortly after, showing Lauryn and Alana at the hair salon. Here, too, they looked happy and at ease in spite of everything their family is facing. Lauryn gave a shout out to her hairdresser, Sarah, and one of the top comments came from Mama June herself.

“Love Sarah,” she wrote. Fans were incensed by the casual comment, feeling that Shannon should be singularly focused on repairing her family ties.

“You should Love yourself and your children. But insted (sic) you Love Deno and drugs and casinos and Hurt your family. Take your sh- together!” one person wrote.

“Praying for you!” added another. “I wish you nothing but the best! You deserve all good things.”

Many fans suspect that Alana, Lauryn and their sisters may soon take matters into their own hands, without Mama June’s help at all. Alana posted a selfie of the two of them in together in the car recently, with a cryptic caption that some took at a hint.

“That’s a wrap,” she wrote.

Some fans suspect — or hope — that Alana and Lauryn may soon get their own reality show separate from Mama June: From Not to Hot. In the meantime, however, they are still focusing on their mother’s recovery.