Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Celebrates Family Milestone Amid Cancer Battle

Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell and her family had reason to celebrate this week, even as Cardwell continues to receive cancer treatment. Cardwell's daughter Kaitlyn, 11, graduated from elementary school. Cardwell is also mom to Kylee, 8. Her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, joined the family for the special event.

"I am one proud mama right now and I also can't believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out," Cardwell wrote on Facebook. "I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished." She included photos and a video of Kaitlyn delivering a speech for her classmates.

Last year, Cardwell celebrated Kylee graduating from kindergarten. "Y'all I got a first grader... I am so proud of my baby for going to first grade she is so smart excuse me while I go cry because I am getting old," she wrote in May 2022, alongside photos of Kylee's graduation ceremony.

Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, family sources told TMZ. She complained about stomach aches, so she had a series of tests that discovered cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung. Cardwell began chemotherapy treatments in February and started to lose hair. Her family told TMZ they are "very hopeful" she will pull through.

Last month, Cardwell had a positive update to share with fans, alongside a selfie with Toney. "Well, going on to round 3 of chemo. This yesterday it was [a] pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up," she wrote. "But over all it's going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good."

After Cardwell's cancer diagnosis made headlines, her sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson noted this was a reminder to fans that their famous family goes through crises like everyone else's family. "This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are," Thompson wrote, alongside a screenshot of TMZ's headline. "Yes, I'm very famous, but normal s- happens to me and my family [and] y'all need to realize that ASAP."

Shannon's family recently returned to television with a new season of Mama June: Family Crisis. New episodes air Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In this season, Shannon's already strained relationships with her daughters inch closer to a breaking point "due to legal issues, lies, and secret life-altering changes," according to the network.