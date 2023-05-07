Mama June Hasn't Seen Pumpkin's Twins Since They Were Born

Mama June: Family Crisis is delving into the family's turmoil unlike ever before. The We tv reality series chronicles the fallout from the family's highly publicized court battle over Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's child support and custody battle. Honey Boo Boo's older sister took full custody of her in 2022. Their mama, June Shannon, will pay child support until she turns 18 in August 2023. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird pays her older sister Jessica a visit to get an update about what's going on in her life and a major revelation is learned. The two discuss love, their family, and career changes. While Jessica has an upbeat outlook on things, Pumpkin isn't buying it.

"She really misses staying with us," Pumpkin says. But Jessica, 26, has a lot on her plate, as does Pumpkin raising four kids, a set of twins included. As it turns out, their mother hasn't seen the twins since they were born. "She showed up at the hospital and literally seen them for maybe 5 minutes total," Pumpkin explains in the clip. The twins were born in May 2022., and according to Pumpkin, their grandmother hasn't seen them since. "That's ridiculous," Jessica quips.

Jessica feels their mom's new husband, Justin Stroud, must be "more important now."Pumpkin agrees, adding "Jessica, the man's always been more important. Let's get real."

June reportedly pays $800 in child support for Honey Boo Boo. The 17-year-old is busy with her new boyfriend, Dralin, and recently attended her senior prom. Mama June: Family Crisis airs every Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

The family first gained notoriety when Honey Boo Boo appeared on an episode of Toddlers & Tiaras. From there, her family spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was greenlit. The show has chronicled their ups and downs, including Mama June and Sugar Bear's divorce, her subsequent drug addiction, and the divide in their family.