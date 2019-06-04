‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Arrested on ‘From Not to Hot’

“Mama June” Shannon’s boyfriend Geno Doak actually had another arrest on his record shortly before his arrest alongside the reality star earlier in March. The latest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot showed that Doak was arrested for violating DUI probation months before the pair were taken in for alleged crack cocaine possession.

The moment comes while Shannon and Doak were filming at a fair alongside Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The troubled boyfriend began to act nervously according to The Daily Mail after seeing squad cars and officers. This led to a panic that played out on the show, with Geno marching away from Shannon, leaving her “freaking out.”

“The computer is showing that you’ve got a 10-99 out at the county for a violation for probation. For DUI,” an officer on the scene was captured saying by the reality series’ crew.

Doak claimed he had taken care of his legal troubles “two years ago,” but the police confirmed to the crew that because the computer was showing he still had a warrant out, they had to take him in. Shannon tried to protest the arrest on the show.

“What are you talking about? He’s been very good, he’s been with me the whole entire time,” Shannon said during the episode, calling someone shortly after to confirm Geno was being locked up.

Alana watched the entire scene unfold and was shown sobbing on television.

“Being arrested sucks a—. But did you see Alana’s face, dude?” Geno asked later in the episode. “I really feel like I let her down — hell, I’ve let everybody down. I made a promise that I’d be there and obviously I can’t be there in jail.”

The Daily Mail notes that as the police car pulled away with Geno in the backseat, he could be seen crying and the tears were “running down his face.”

Mama June echoed her comments to the police in a later confessional, saying Doak had been good and spending his time with her.

“I have been defending Geno about being a good guy to everyone,” Shannon told the cameras. “And now he goes and gets locked up…Great. He proved me wrong and all of them right.”

The events on the show were filmed months in advance, but a video message from Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19, opened the show with a message about the couple’s current issues.

“As you know our family is going through a tough time, and we’re sharing our story in the hopes it helps other families,” Pumpkin said in the message. “Through the highs and the lows, our family will always be there for one another and love each other. Your kind words and support have really helped us through this tough time, and we really appreciate everyone who has always been there for us.”

As has been previously reported, Doak and Shannon were arrested after a domestic dispute call to an Alabama gas station. Doak was arrested and revealed he had a needle in his possession, leading to police searching the vehicle and reportedly finding crack cocaine inside. Shannon was then arrested too.

WeTV released a statement following the arrest that stated the network shared viewer concerns for Shannon and her family.

“We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being,” the statement said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Shannon on Wednesday, March 27.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV.