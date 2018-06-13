Mama June Blames Failing Vision for Weight Gain

Mama June Shannon says her deteriorating vision is blame for her recent weight after her dramatic transformation in 2017.

The From Not to Hot star revealed that she’s already completely blind in her right eye, but has undergone four surgeries to repair what little vision she has left in her left.

“It’s been physically and emotional draining,” Shannon told PEOPLE about her vision problems. “Losing my independence and having to rely on other people for everything has been crazy.”

Shannon revealed that the vision loss in her right eye is the result of childhood cataracts that were never properly treated, and her left was damaged by retinal detachment, a disorder of the eye in which the retina separates from the layer underneath.

While still healing from multiple operations and dealing with shooting pain, “I can’t do anything and have to lay down most of the time and take care of my vision,” she told the outlet. “I have to worry about that right now. That’s my main concern.”

Shannon temporarily relocated to North Carolina with boyfriend Geno Doak to be closer to Duke University hospital, where she is receiving treatment, while her daughters Pumpkin and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson are still living in Georgia.

Shannon also opened up about having gained 25lbs. in the last six months due to her health problems, saying she doesn’t think of her weight as a priority at the moment.

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she said. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200lbs. I’m paying attention to it more.”

Mama June stunned fans after revealing a 300-pound weight loss, as well as her new relationship with Geno in 2017.

In an interview from January, Shannon said. “He’s my rock and my best friend. We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything.”

Shannon also added that Geno “had no idea who I was” when they first met, but, coincidentally, his kids did. “And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another. He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it,” Shannon said.

While Shannon says the vision in her left eye is currently a “four out of ten,” the reality star said she’s content with that number.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” she said. “Even if it stays as good as it is now, I’ll be happy.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.