Maks Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Vanessa Lachey for Missing ‘DWTS’

Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn’t perform with his celeb partner, Vanessa Lachey, on Monday night — but he now says that he’s eager to get back in the ballroom.

As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence…. — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

…. and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week! — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

Host Erin Andrews told us that Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be dancing with Lachey due to “a personal issue” and that another DWTS pro, Alan Bersten, would dance with Lachey instead.

Sources told PEOPLE that the real reason for Chmerkovskiy’s absence was due to “chemistry issues” between him and Lachey due to their “big personalities.”

“They’ve been bickering since week one and he finally just had enough of it,” another insider said.

Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter to apologize to Lachey.

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence,” he posted. “And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

This isn’t the first time Chmerkovskiy has had issues with his DWTS partner; in 2015 he told The Real that his season 13 partner, soccer star Hope Solo, is “literally the only person that I could dislike from my past, present or future.”

But despite all the drama from this week, another source insists the two are a united pair.

“Maks and Vanessa are a team and completely support each other 100 percent,” the insider told PEOPLE. “They are so friendly backstage and are great to work with. You can tell they are genuinely enjoying themselves and are here to have a good time.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @vanessalachey