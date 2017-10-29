‘DWTS’ Couple Looks Unrecognizable in Creepy Halloween Costume

Dancing with the Stars’ cutest pro couple is totally beyond recognition in their Halloween costumes, freaking out fans with a perfect blend of sexy and spooky.

My 🍯was 🔥last night ❤️ #maximhalloween A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Dancers Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd dressed up as a sexy skeleton and vampy vixen while attending the 2017 Maxim Halloween Party, according to a picture they posted last week.

Maksim’s elaborate skeleton makeup, tousled hair and dapper suit was a hit for Peta, who captioned their couple photo, “My [honey] was [fire] last night,” alongside the hashtag, “Maxim Halloween.”

The dancer was no slouch herself, however, with subtly scary makeup and a sexy corset cape combo.

Dancing with the Stars fans were quick to crown them Halloween’s king and queen.

“OMG such amazing costumes I love them so much,” one person wrote.

“Woah didn’t recognize Maks [laugh out loud] u guys look amazing,” another chimed in.

Peta could have used a little bit of that fan love last week, when she and partner Nick Lachey were eliminated from the ABC dance show. Maksim, who is paired with Vanessa Lachey, posted Sunday that the team has been busy working on two “fire” dances for Monday’s show.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC