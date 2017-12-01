Get a Sneak Peek at Yolanda Hadid’s New Modeling Show

Yolanda Hadid helped propel her daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid to the top of the modeling world, and now she’s getting ready to do that for another young woman.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s new Lifetime show, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, premieres Jan. 11 and will feature six teen models and their “momagers” as they endure an intensive training program run by Yolanda, Gigi and Bella while also living under the same roof.

The models will be tested on their physical, mental and emotional strength, the promo promises, all of which will help them create their brand as a supermodel.

Yolanda will not only offer her support, but also a $5,000 weekly prize and the potential of a management contract as well as the opportunity to be represented by IMG models in New York.

Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21 were ranked the fifth and ninth highest paid models this year by Forbes. While Gigi raked in $9.5 million, her younger sister brought in $6 million.

The top highest-paid model is another reality starlet turned model, Kendall Jenner.

Jenner brought in $22 million this year, knocking Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed $17.5 Million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid premieres Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.