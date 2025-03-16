One of Teen Mom‘s biggest, and most controversial, stars has left the show. While it’s been rumored that Amber Portwood has been fired from the Teen Mom franchise, she is saying that she quit.

According to TMZ, Portwood did a TikTok Live in which she discussed the situation. In regards to the rumors that she was fired, the reality star shut them down and shared her side of the story.

“You’re not about to say that you’re dropping me when I quit [the show] three days ago!” Portwood said at one point in her Live, per Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “And I told the producer that.” Elsewhere in her Live, Portwood, who originally appeared on 16 & Pregnant, said that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter wouldn’t be as successful without her on the show.

“You think this is going to be easy, with me going, after what’s going on?” she continued. “You think I’m scared? Like, y’all know I ain’t got that kind of fear! They know that, not only do I not fear that, but I don’t care. How you gonna cancel somebody who doesn’t give a damn? You’re gonna cancel me? Because I already quit, so nice try guys. Nice try. I already got ahold of my agent.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time that the MTV personality has taken to her TikTok to speak out about the show and the circumstances behind her departure. Before this most recent Live, she took to the social media platform and vowed to get Teen Mom “cancelled.” Because of her social media antics, a source close to the MTV series said that Portwood’s time on the show was already in jeopardy.

“To my knowledge she has not been officially let go, though, but she’s basically asking to be fired so it’s doubtful she will continue on,” a source explained.