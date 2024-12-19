‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Resurfaces

After a lengthy social media hiatus, Amber Portwood has made her return to Instagram. “Hi loves! it’s been a year long break from social media, but I’m back! Amber,” she captioned an artsy photo of herself on Instagram. Despite her being away from social media, she’s remained in the headlines. There’s been no shortage of baby daddy drama for the Teen Mom star.

In her rollercoaster co-parenting relationship with her ex, Gary Shirley, he recently made claims that she doesn’t financially support their teenage daughter, Leah. Portwood and Leah’s relationship, or lack thereof, has been a sour subject for the reality star. Leah has expressed wanting little to no communication with her mother, insisting her stepmother, Kristina, is a better maternal figure for her, which upsets Portwood.

Portwood has recently claimed that Shirley, who has been the sole custodian of Leah since she was a toddler, doesn’t allow her to see their daughter, 16. “For a long time, they had a great relationship and considered each other to be an extended family. But now, it’s getting rocky again,” a source told Us Weekly, before revealing that the strain is reportedly due, in part, to Shirley’s latest child support allegation.

Strangely, Portwood’s other ex, Andrew Glennon, has come to her defense. The two share a son, James, born in 2018. Glennon, like Shirley, was awarded primary custody of their son after a domestic dispute. They live in California while Portwood stays in Indiana.

“My reaction was that it was not true,” Glennon, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I regularly witnessed Amber paying throughout our relationship. Oftentimes, I would go with her to hand deliver the funds.”

He says he and Portwood are finally in a stable co-parenting place after experiencing their own woes. “Our communication has improved dramatically,” Glennon added. The two met while Portwood filmed Marriage Bootcamp where Glennon worked in production. “We are able to be on the same page for the sake of our son. [James and Amber] are in constant communication, daily Facetiming and lots of calls.” He added that Portwood is a “loving, caring and present” mom who he felt the need to defend.