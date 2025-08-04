Major Dance Competition TV Show Being Investigated for Alleged Drug Use

Strictly Come Dancing is facing yet another scandal as the BBC launches an investigation into allegations that stars on the dance competition show were using cocaine.

The Sun reported this weekend that two Strictly Come Dancing stars had been accused of using cocaine, a fact that was “well known on the show.” The stars were not named, nor was it clarified if they were dancers or celebrity competitors.

Initial allegations of cocaine use came via a legal submission to the BBC several months ago by law firm Russells on behalf of former celebrity contestant Wynne Evans, according to The Sun, who himself was dropped from his BBC radio show after being caught making a lewd remark on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour. Soon after, Evans announced on Instagram that it “breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract, so I won’t be returning to my radio show.”

the Strictly Come Dancing – The Live Tour launch at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday January 16, 2025.

The BBC has since brought in an external legal firm to lead a probe into the drug use allegations, which will then be reported to an internal BBC team.

“We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us,” a BBC spokeswoman told Deadline. “We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.

This probe comes during a chaotic time at Strictly, as professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima stepped down last year following allegations of misconduct towards their dance partners.

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing perform at the photocall for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2024 at Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 18, 2024 in Birmingham, England.

Actress Amanda Abbington accused Pernice of bullying behavior during her five weeks on Strictly, calling the dancer “nasty” and alleging that he had been “aggressive” to her verbally and made her feel like she was “not doing a good job.”

In July 2024, the BBC announced new welfare measures that would be instituted, including chaperones in all rehearsal rooms, new welfare producers, and additional training for professional dancers, production team members, and crew members.

In June of this year, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick was suspended by the BBC after The Sun reported he had used a slur against people with disabilities while backstage at Strictly in November. Borthwick has since apologized for his use of the word, saying he was “deeply embarrassed” for his actions. The BBC said at the time that his language was “entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect”.