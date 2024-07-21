'Dancing With the Stars' Looks at Major Changes in Wake of UK Scandal

In light of the Strictly Come Dancing scandal in the UK, the American follow-up, Dancing With the Stars, is making some changes to its own safety measures in place for its participants. A pro dancer exited the competition after allegations surfaced of "gross misconduct" when he admitted he kicked his partner, Love Island contestant, Zara McDermott. A spokesman for Graziano Di Prima confirmed to the BBC that the kick did happen, saying: "There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right." The spokesperson added: "He knows he's made a mistake. He apologized at the time," and added that rehearsals can be "intense," as reported by Deadline.

McDermott shared her own statement on the incident, saying she found videos of the events "incredibly distressing" to watch. On Instagram, McDermott wrote: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show."

Since the incident, the BBC has introduced safety measures, which include a welfare producer for each of the contestants, a team member present in the training room during rehearsals, and more training for the production team and the show's crew members. Now, Dancing With the Stars may follow suit. Deadline reports there are already strong safeguarding processes in place for the U.S. version, but they will be expanded. BBC Studios said "new measures being introduced in the UK" will transition to "ongoing dialogue" around international versions of the show.