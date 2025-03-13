Magnolia Network’s ‘The Johnnyswim Show’ Won’t Return for Season 3 (Exclusive)

Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez’s Magnolia Network reality series will not return for another season.

Opening up with us about the show’s future in a recent interview, the musical duo confirmed that The Johnnyswim Show will not be back for Season 3 at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ network, and it boils down to one simple reason: “Reality TV is an absolute nightmare.”

“Reality TV is too hard to do. I never want to do it again,” Ramirez said, a statement that his wife agreed with, stating, “Yeah, I’m good on people following me around with a camera, though.”

The Johnnyswim Show premiered in July 2021 as one of Magnolia Network’s first original series. The show followed the Ramirezes, who jointly make up the husband and wife-duo JOHNNYSWIM, and their three children – Joaquin, 9, Luna, 6, and Paloma, 4 – as they adjust to life at home after the COVID-19 pandemic puts a halt to their tour. The series returned for a second season in December 2021. The six-episode season, the most recent, wrapped that same month.

In the four years since The Johnnyswim Show last aired an episode, there has been little word on the show’s renewal or cancellation status. However, the Ramirezes told us that they quickly learned reality TV just wasn’t right for them.

“When we were shooting our reality show, I would wake up in the middle of the night, and I’d feel the mic wire taped to my chest. I was sleeping shirtless with no microphone, but I could feel it. There was like a ghost wire. And I always felt like cameras were on me,” Ramirez recalled. “Reality TV is an absolute nightmare to shoot.”

While the Ramirezes may not be looking to venture back into the world of reality TV anytime soon, fans can still catch up with them on their Magnolia Network cooking show, In the Kitchen With Abner and Amanda. The series finds the musical duo whipping up some of their favorite recipes and centers around them as they embrace the madness of cooking in the kitchen while juggling family life and creative endeavors.

Ramirez said that while he’s done with reality TV for now, he hopes “there’s endless seasons of our cooking show.” He added of The Johnnyswim Show, “I hope you watch it. I hope you enjoy it. And then I hope you switch over to our cooking show.”