Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal First Look at 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' in New Photos

✖

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, on the streaming service Discovery+, officially began its rollout this month, and the network will soon host the long-awaited Fixer Upper reboot, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Fans were able to get a first look at this show this week, in a new clip as well as new photos.

Shared by Entertainment Weekly, the photos give a look at the first four episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, starting with Episode 1, "A Neglected Home for Newlyweds," in which a couple named Lucas and Laney fear their newly-purchased home is too rundown for even Chip and Joanna to tackle. Episode 2 is titled "Planting Roots in Waco" and sees Chip and Joanna renovating the home of longtime employee John, which allowed Chip to really show off his demolition skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly)

In Episode 3, "Modern Take on Old-World Charm," the couple help first-time homeowner Nicole renovate her 1950s house and help a community effort to renovate a local girls' shelter in Episode 4, "Girls' Home Reimagined." You can see all of the photos here. The first episode of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premieres on Friday, Jan. 29 on Magnolia Network.

The original Fixer Upper premiered on HGTV in 2013 and made the Gaines' instant stars, and their popularity has allowed them to grow their businesses to include product lines, a magazine, a sprawling complex in their home of Waco, Texas and their new network. In addition to Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Joanna has her own cooking show, Magnolia Table, and the network will also feature a number of shows starring new faces including entrepreneurs, musicians, fitness experts, first-time renovators and more.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," Chip and Joanna previously said in a statement. "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"