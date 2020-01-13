Lyssa Chapman Wants a Reality Dating Show for Dad ‘Dog’ Chapman

Amid the drama going on with Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby Lyssa” Chapman and her dad, Duane “Dog” Chapman, the 32-year-old is supportive of her dad potentially finding love again following Beth Chapman‘s death. Although Lyssa has spent the last few weeks slamming a woman who is rumored to be Dog’s new girlfriend, Lyssa tweeted in the early hours of Monday that she wants to start a dating show for both her and her father, even cleverly dubbing it On the Hunt for Love.

I want to start a dating show for me and my dad #OnTheHuntForLove — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 13, 2020

After rumors surfaced that Dog, 66, was dating family friend Moon Angell around six months after the death of wife Beth, Lyssa made it clear she is not Angell’s biggest fan, sharing several tweets criticizing her and calling her a “disgusting woman.” After Dog told Radar Online that he and Angell were not dating, Lyssa claimed that he was lying.

“Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before,” Lyssa wrote in a scathing since-deleted tweet. “God will get you MARY !!!”

Later, Lyssa claimed that Angell, a former personal assistant to Beth, first dated Lyssa’s brother and has even moved her clothes into Beth’s closet.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ?” Lyssa tweeted earlier this month. If you went to your mothers closet and saw she [Angell] moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ?”

“My dad is GROWN ASS MAN,” Lyssa added in second tweet. “His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

But Dog denied dating Angell, insisting to Radar Online that the two are just friends leaning on each other to get through a tough time. “She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” he explained. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

As for if Dog would be interested in a reality dating show, the odds might be in Lyssa’s favor, as he has been open about the possibility of finding a new love interest in the wake of Beth’s passing — not that anyone could replace her, he says.

“I’m very lonely,” he told Radar. “Beth [and I] talked about death and I’d say, ‘You know Beth, I’ll never get married and I’ll never have a girlfriend again.’ She’s like, ‘Shut up. You will too. You need a woman beside you.’”

“I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me. There will never another Mrs. Dog,” he continued. “But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

“I see myself dating again. I am a human being. I don’t ever remember being single,” he admitted. “And of course what do you do now, you go to the bars. I can’t drink. I’ll be in jail. I really can’t drink without Beth being around, because I’ll get in trouble. But I’ll probably end up dating soon.”