Lyssa Chapman Posts Throwback ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Photo Shoot Amid Family Drama

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman seems to be caught between two worlds at the moment. There the happiness and impending wedding in her immediate life, sharing quality time with her daughters. Then there is the dramatic reality life that follows around her parents, Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman.

The latter has been dramatic for the past few months with stepmother Beth Chapman’s terminal cancer diagnosis and a recent spat over Mother’s Day. Despite that, Chapman took time to share a throwback photo of her and the rest of the Dog the Bounty Hunter team from a 2008 feature in French magazine Vogue Paris.

The photo shows Lyssa kneeling opposite Leland Chapman, while Dog, Beth, Duane Lee Chapman II, Tim Chapman, and model Daria Werbowy. The photo was part of an editorial shot by Bruce Weber and featuring Werbowy posing and aiding the Dog the Bounty Hunter team.

A blog devoted to the model collected the rest of the spread, showing the family posing and having fun, capturing a few “fugitives,” and just living it up. There is also a collage that show snaps from all the members of the photoshoot, including Beth zapping Dog with some hairspray, Leland boxing, and Lyssa posing with Werbowy.

The shoot is definitely a look back at the height of fame for the Chapman clan. Today Dog and Beth Chapman are awaiting the premiere of their new WGN series Dog’s Most Wanted, while the threat of cancer looms heavy for all involved.

Lyssa Chapman posting the photo acts as a window to the past, in both a good and bad way. The Vogue Paris editorial comes before Chapman’s divorce from Brahman “Bo” Galanti, before she revealed that she falsely accused her father of rape at 11 years old, and before her current relationship blossomed into impending marriage.

Chapman is set to marry Lelana Evensen soon, announcing their engagement back in 2017 and teasing their nuptials on social media.

And despite their recent spat, Chapman has expressed support for her stepmother as she battles cancer. While the two seem to be at odds now over family issues, Lyssa has asked for prayers for her stepmother back when the terminal diagnosis was made public.

She is also focused on her kids, recently celebrating her daughter Abbie graduating from high school in May.

“My sweet Abbie, you’re going to do amazing things in this world. This is the time to look around, figure out what you want and go get it,” she wrote to her daughter at the time.

If anything, it is interesting to see the mileage Lyssa Chapman and her family have on them in the public eye. Just don’t feel the need to share your opinions because they’re not wanted.