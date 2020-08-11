Lyssa Chapman Speaks Out About 'Strip Clubs' and 'Schools' in Coronavirus Tweet

✖

Lyssa Chapman has an issue with Hawaii's coronavirus response. The Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter took to Twitter Tuesday to complain that while strip clubs remain open in her state amid the pandemic, children have not returned to school. This appears to be in response to the Hawaii Department of Health's press release over the weekend, reported by KITV, that an employee at a Honolulu gentleman's club tested positive for COVID-19.

Please explain to me, WHY are Strip Clubs, where strippers have BOOBS out, and masks on... BUT OUR CHILDREN aren’t in SCHOOL ?!? @GovHawaii @kirkcaldwell — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) August 11, 2020

Chapman's followers were quick to point out that mask-wearing dancers maintaining a safe social distance from patrons were less likely to transmit coronavirus than children who fail to wear masks and keep their distance from one another. "Just an idea but maybe it's because children aren't as responsible to maintain social distancing and being aware of what they touch and then put in their mouth?" one person tweeted. Another of Chapman's followers responded of children, "The number of children cases is going up and they bring it home. That’s the problem. Our strip clubs, bars and restaurants are still closed so you need to address your governor about this."

As the debate about what this next school year will look like continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci told World News Tonight Monday, "There should be universal wearing of masks. There should be the extent possible social distancing, avoiding crowds. Outdoors [is] always better than indoors and [you should] be in a situation where you continually have the capability of washing your hands and cleaning up with sanitizers." Fauci added that viral photo of a crowded school hallway in Georgia taken last week was "disturbing."

As children return to school or prepare to return the school, nearly 100,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics found. More than 97,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus from July 16 to July 30, according to the association, making educators reticent about returning for in-person instruction. Jennifer McCormick, who heads the Indiana Department of Education, told NPR Tuesday that contact tracing for children is a "beast," and will be very difficult to conduct successfully. "And in order to manage that and have the people to do it is really hard. And then on the other end of that, you're making calls to families that don't know if it's legit and don't really want to sometimes participate," she continued, adding that there are still people in her state who think the epidemic is "fake," and refuse to wear a mask or participate. The United States currently has recorded more than 163,000 deaths due to the virus.