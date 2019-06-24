Lyssa Chapman Responds to Fan Slamming Her for Feud With Stepmom Beth Chapman Amid Coma

Lyssa Chapman took to Twitter in the midst of her Beth Chapman‘s hospitalization to respond to a fan slamming her for her feud with her stepmother.

“If Beth weren’t here tomorrow, would you have any regrets? A girl needs her grandparents,” the Twitter user wrote, referring to Lyssa’s daughters. “Disagreements or hurts can last a lifetime or they could be let go of as simple as they started. Love Wins All….let the gentleness be.”

Lyssa, 31, responded Monday morning, “I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family.”

The feud began when Beth, 51, publicly called out Lyssa for not wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day and for not inviting her to her daughter’s graduation. Lyssa responded that she did write her on Mother’s Day and argued that she and Lyssa’s father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, weren’t in Hawaii at the time of the graduation.

Despite the feud, which played out on social media, Lyssa shared a selfie of her and Beth over the weekend when it was reported that Beth had been hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma.

The selfie with Beth, presumably taken before this weekend’s events, showed the two smiling side by side, reminding fans of their close relationship despite the latest fight. Lyssa did not caption the post, but fans flooded the comments section, weighing on their relationship.

“Please… Don’t bash Lyssa… You don’t know the surrounding circumstance,” one fan commented. “Now’s the time to pray… So please. Squash the drama. Because losing your mum is devastating!… Each one [of] us has a different battle regardless of what the media portrayed.”

“All of you talking s— need to grow up and mind your business,” added another. “Families fight no ones perfect, all that matters is that your there when you need them the most.”

At the last update, Beth was still in the medically-induced coma. Dog asked his Twitter followed to “say your prayers for Beth” late Saturday night and Lyssa asked her on Twitter to “keep fighting” on Monday morning.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and declared cancer-free that same year. In the fall of 2018, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs, making the diagnosis terminal. She announced on Mother’s Day while speaking at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatment and had placed all her faith in God.

